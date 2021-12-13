Barclays Trims Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Target Price to $23.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CXM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.37.

Shares of CXM opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.70. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

