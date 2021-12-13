Barclays Cuts RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Price Target to €54.00

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from €57.50 ($64.61) to €54.00 ($60.67) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS RGLXY opened at $5.61 on Monday. RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

