Barclays Cuts PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Price Target to $45.00

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

PNM stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.53.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in PNM Resources by 17.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

