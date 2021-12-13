Barclays Boosts Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target to CHF 135

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) had its price target raised by Barclays from CHF 130 to CHF 135 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NSRGY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.00.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $135.75 on Friday. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $135.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.28 and a 200-day moving average of $126.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nestlé by 97.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nestlé by 80.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 90.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.