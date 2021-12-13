Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

NYSEAMERICAN BHB traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $28.70. 34,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,463. The firm has a market cap of $430.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.89. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 16.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

