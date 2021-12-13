Bank OZK Raises Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bank OZK boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Torray LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.7% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,894,000 after acquiring an additional 102,937 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.2% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 21.0% in the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

NYSE PSX traded down $2.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.64. 32,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,998,260. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

