Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 443,871 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.40% of NGL Energy Partners worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $27,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 63.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 237,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 92,297 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 150.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 684,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 410,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $999,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 305,000 shares of company stock worth $608,502.

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $263.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.