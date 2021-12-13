Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 83.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 665,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 199,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 186.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 33.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.