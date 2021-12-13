Bank of America Corp DE Sells 21,909 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,909 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDS. UBS Group began coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.67.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $267.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.91. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $416.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.79.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. Analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.77%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

