Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.23% of Capital Southwest worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 18.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSWC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Capital Southwest Co. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $28.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $627.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

