Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,747 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.79% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 370.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 67,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,635,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,007 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

PSCE opened at $7.55 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.