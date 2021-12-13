Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 66,106 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,106 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $112.54 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $114.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

