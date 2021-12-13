Bank Hapoalim BM Buys 6,663 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,909,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,913,000 after buying an additional 1,848,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,561,000 after buying an additional 730,794 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,792,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,905,000 after buying an additional 1,007,732 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,333,000 after buying an additional 513,940 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,968,742.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,653,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,585,000 after buying an additional 1,653,744 shares during the period.

BATS PAVE opened at $28.55 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78.

