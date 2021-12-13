Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires 156 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,380,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 72,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,681,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $359.94 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $297.42 and a 52-week high of $365.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.29.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

