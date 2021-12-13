Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.42

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.42 and last traded at $35.57, with a volume of 15374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BALY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robeson Reeves purchased 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $246,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BALY. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

