Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 2,868 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for about 2.2% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $19,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 121,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,425,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 94,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,233,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,580,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 143,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,923,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

Shares of FRC stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,503. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $128.73 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.