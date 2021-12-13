Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 177 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

IJR traded down $1.90 on Monday, reaching $111.31. 79,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,642. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.91 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

