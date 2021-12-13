Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 1,047 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.5% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 22.1% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens increased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.76. 22,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.08 and its 200 day moving average is $223.61. The firm has a market cap of $157.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.82%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

