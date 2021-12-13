Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $209.99. 32,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,656. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

