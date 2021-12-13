Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Reduces Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned about 0.10% of Eagle Materials worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.64.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.06. 1,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.78. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $166.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

