Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Grows Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,779 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,118 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 702.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 66,811 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,485 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Cowen lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.45.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.53. The stock had a trading volume of 58,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

