Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires 2,500 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 566.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSI stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $263.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,835. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.17. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.16 and a 1-year high of $265.47.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.28%.

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

