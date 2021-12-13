Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 64 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in KLA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.65.

KLAC stock opened at $410.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $379.71 and its 200-day moving average is $346.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $252.02 and a twelve month high of $428.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,273 shares of company stock worth $3,273,660. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

