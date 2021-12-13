Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 144 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $110.08 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $88.97 and a 12 month high of $111.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.70.

