Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $446,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

