Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $221,000 Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,009,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 552,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $93.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.728 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

