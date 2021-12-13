Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys 111 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Linde by 134.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Linde by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 225,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at about $12,240,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $334.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $340.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 62.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.33.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

