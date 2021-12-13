Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,184,524,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $331,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,530,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,259,206. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,307,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 49.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 198,478 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,121,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 19.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 77.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.47. The stock had a trading volume of 292,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,453,337. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

