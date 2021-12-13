Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Up 6.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $53.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Avidity Biosciences traded as high as $26.02 and last traded at $25.98. 1,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 307,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RNA. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,795,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,101,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,212,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,130,000 after acquiring an additional 512,411 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,759,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,967,000 after acquiring an additional 655,555 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 44.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,537,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,691,000 after acquiring an additional 779,336 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,701,000 after acquiring an additional 170,482 shares during the period.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68). The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.