Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,221,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,560 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.38% of Avantor worth $90,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 527,128 shares of company stock valued at $21,235,001 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $39.35 on Monday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.08.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.