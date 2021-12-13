Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Avantor were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 444,541.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,629,000 after buying an additional 4,409,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Avantor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after buying an additional 3,120,341 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,315,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 1,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,015,000 after buying an additional 2,420,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avantor by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,310,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,639,000 after buying an additional 1,849,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVTR opened at $39.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,994,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,128 shares of company stock worth $21,235,001 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

