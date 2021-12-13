Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,261 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB stock opened at $89.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average is $98.36. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.06 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.65.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

