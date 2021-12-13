Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter.

IWL stock opened at $113.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.50. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $87.48 and a 1 year high of $113.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

