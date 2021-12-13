Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 42.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.73.

NYSE ADM opened at $63.45 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

