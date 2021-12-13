Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,002.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.

PAVE stock opened at $28.55 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.78.

