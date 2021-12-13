Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 121.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,665,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,800,000 after buying an additional 912,292 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,664.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 300,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,606,000 after purchasing an additional 283,143 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3,122.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 288,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 279,670 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $7,232,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,452,000 after purchasing an additional 59,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $89.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.25. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

