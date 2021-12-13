Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 81.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $56.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.98. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $58.81.

