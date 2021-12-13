Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Acquired by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVLR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at $3,424,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Avalara by 2,457.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Avalara by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $143.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.22 and its 200-day moving average is $163.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -122.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.33 and a 12-month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total transaction of $4,939,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total value of $740,494.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,887 shares of company stock worth $13,713,118 over the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

