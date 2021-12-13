AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 23.3% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1,050.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,922.24.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $33,163,544. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO traded down $36.26 on Monday, hitting $1,966.76. 910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,128. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,111.71 and a 52 week high of $2,028.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,817.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,645.86.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 105.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

