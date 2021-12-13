Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG) Insider Sells A$235,890.00 in Stock

Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG) insider Anthony (Tony) Gill sold 90,000 shares of Australian Finance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.62 ($1.85), for a total value of A$235,890.00 ($166,119.72).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,706.11.

Get Australian Finance Group alerts:

Australian Finance Group Company Profile

Australian Finance Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage broking services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, AFG Wholesale Mortgage Broking and AFG Home Loans. It offers residential mortgages; home loans; business loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment and vehicle, inventory, working capital, and start-up finance, as well as franchisee loans and invoice finance/accounts receivable; and insurance products.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Finance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Finance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.