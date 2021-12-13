Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Acquires $83,500.00 in Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DPW opened at $1.60 on Monday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $7.99.

Get Ault Global alerts:

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($30.79) million during the quarter. Ault Global had a net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ault Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ault Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ault Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ault Global by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ault Global

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.