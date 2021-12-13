Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 434 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 1.8% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock opened at $124.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.47.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

