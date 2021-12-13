AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,208 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.45% of AudioEye worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AudioEye by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in AudioEye by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AudioEye by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AudioEye by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Moradi bought 17,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $132,276.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $221,482 over the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $7.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.06. AudioEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 65.77% and a negative net margin of 51.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that AudioEye, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

