Atlas Protocol (ATP) Trading Down 35.7% Over Last Week

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $406,337.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00056110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,757.41 or 0.08011458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00077046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,832.29 or 0.99854737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00054081 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.