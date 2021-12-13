Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,303 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jonestrading started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $36.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.20 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -276.19%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

