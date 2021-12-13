Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.10.

NYSE OKE opened at $62.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

