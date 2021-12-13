Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,735 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 68.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,619 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $70,995,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on USB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $57.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average of $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

