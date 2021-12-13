Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $829,000 in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of TriMas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 51.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 31.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 16.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TriMas alerts:

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $34.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.69.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. TriMas’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.