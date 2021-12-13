Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $742,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 200.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $242.77 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.89 and a 12 month high of $244.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.07.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

