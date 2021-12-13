Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $938,000 Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 38.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 46,288 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CNX Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,664,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,971,000 after buying an additional 253,102 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,553,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,518,000 after buying an additional 58,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,684,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after buying an additional 143,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.74. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.